During DJ Snake’s event in Mumbai, more than 40 high-end smartphones were stolen.

A music club in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) turned into a haven for thefts when an unknown person or individuals stole around 50 high-end mobile phones from there. The incident happened on Sunday at the MMRDA grounds at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) during the performance of well-known French music producer DJ Snake (stage name).

Several participants of the event, which had a crowded auditorium and heavy foot traffic, complained that their phones was missing. The unnamed defendant took advantage of a crowded setting.

Several hundred people brought tickets for the show online. Based on the revellers’ comments, complaints were filed. After a few attendees realised their phones had been taken, some even raised the alarm.

Police created a list of potential suspects after reviewing CCTV footage.

‘A total of 40 mobile phones were reported missing in six offences, and 10 of those devices have since been found. We have three suspects in our care. We are presently looking into the situation and asking more questions. To solve the matter and make arrests, we are utilising all available technical assistance’ zone 8 deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam stated.

Following the theft or loss of more than 40 high-end mobile phones at the location, the police have filed FIRs under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (punishment for theft) and other pertinent laws.