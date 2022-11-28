Europol arrests six major suspects in Dubai’s cocaine ‘super cartel’

The police in Dubai were able to break up a sizable ‘super-cartel,’ according to Europol, which was purportedly in charge of around one-third of the cocaine traffic in Europe. In a mission spanning many European nations, the police force of the European Union reportedly detained 49 people, including six key suspects, and recovered 30 tonnes of cocaine.

A ‘mega cartel’ that accounted for around one-third of the cocaine trade in Europe had been formed by the drug dealers, who were viewed as high-value targets by Europol. Europol and Dubai police carried out the mission after being informed about six ‘high-value individuals’ with ties to France, the Netherlands, and Spain who were in the United Arab Emirates. There was also a prominent Dutch suspect who was in charge of the bulk of the trafficking.

According to Reuters, the Europol stated in its official statement that ‘the scale of cocaine importation into Europe under the suspects’ control and command was huge and over 30 tonnes of narcotics were confiscated by law enforcement over the course of the investigations’. The arrests were the most recent in a string that began after police last year hacked into high-tech encrypted cellphones used by organised crime networks, according to Europol.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man with both Dutch and Moroccan citizenship, has been identified, and the Netherlands has already requested his extradition. The Dutch public prosecution office stated in a statement that ‘these are major criminal offences related to international drug trafficking, mostly from South America via the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam’.