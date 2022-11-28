FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana beat South Korea

Doha: In football, Ghana defeated South Korea in a Group H match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan, Qatar. This was the second match for both the teams. Ghana lost to Portugal in their first meeting by ‘ 2-3’. South Korea settled for a goalless draw with Uruguay. Ghana now has 3 points from 2 matches and South Korea has only 1 point from 2 matches.

Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal for Ghana in the 24th minute . Mohammed Kudus again took the lead to 2 country in the 34th minute . Gue-Sung Cho scored 2 goals for South Korea in the 58th and 61st minutes of the game. Mohammed Kudus again scored a goal for Ghana in the 68nd minute.

Korea and Ghana had faced each other 9 times earlier. Both the teams won 4 matches each and 1 match ended in a draw. Ghana defeated the Korean team by ‘4-0’ in their previous friendly match in 2014.