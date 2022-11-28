Germany revives World Cup campaign with a spirited draw against Spain.

With a 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday, Germany gave themselves a chance to avoid another humiliating early World Cup exit. On just his third appearance for his nation, Niclas Fuellkrug scored the equalizer.

The result means Spain still need to guarantee their exit from Group E and the four-time world champions will play Costa Rica on Thursday in a game they must win. Costa Rica and Japan could still be eligible.

When Alvato Morata gave Spain the lead by deftly flicking in a cross from Jordi Alba in the 62nd minute, eight minutes after coming off the bench, Germany appeared to be in serious danger of repeating their group stage collapse from 2018 in Russia.

After Germany’s shocking 2-1 opening setback to Japan, a loss to Spain would have put Hansi Flick’s team in a very difficult position to advance to the elimination round.

But in the 83rd minute, they fought their way back into the game when Jamal Musiala turned between two Spain defenders with the ball after Leroy Sane took advantage of a poor defensive clearance.

The Werder Bremen forward had replaced Thomas Mueller 13 minutes earlier as Germany urgently attempted to equalise. He had earned his first cap earlier this month after a streak of goals in the Bundesliga.