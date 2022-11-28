In Jammu, a family’s car plunges into a 700-foot gorge, killing four people.

On Monday, a car travelling along Jammu-Srinagar national highway ran off the road and fell into a steep valley, killing a mosque’s prayer leader and three members of his family.

Around 8.30 am, the family was travelling from their Gool-Sangaldan hamlet in Ramban district to Jammu when the accident occurred near Prem Mandir in the Chenani area of Udhampur district, said the officials.

On Monday, they claimed that their automobile veered off the road and fell into a chasm of 700 feet along the national route between Jammu and Srinagar.

Mufti Abdul Hamid (32) and Mufti Jamal Din (65), were killed on the spot; however, Hajra Begum (60) and Adil Gulzar (16) were saved and transferred to a hospital in the Udhampur area.

The four remains were moved to the hospital’s mortuary chamber for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that both injured people died as a result of their wounds.