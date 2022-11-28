Kerala government says, losses sustained during Vizhinjam protest to be made up by protesters

The state government informed the Kerala High Court on Monday that all compensation for losses sustained during the protest will be taken from the protesters, one day after protestors in Kerala’s Vizhinjam stormed the nearby police station. After police filed a case against 50 people accusing them of conspiracy and engaging in violence, protesters surrounded the police station.

The Latin Catholic archdiocese is leading the protesters, who are primarily local residents and fishermen, in their call for an end to the Adani Group’s proposed seaport project in Vizhinjam. Since August of this year, protests have been taking place.

The state government promised to take the necessary action against the protesters when it brought the case before the Kerala High Court.

The government was then questioned by the court regarding the steps it had taken to stop the violence. The State responded by stating that 300 police officers were stationed there. Additionally, it stated that no lives had been lost and that a FIR had been filed in relation to two such incidents that happened on Saturday and Sunday.

To submit all the information regarding the action taken, the court has given until December 2. The following hearing will also occur on that day. Additionally, it urged the state government to maintain peace.

The Adani group claimed that there is complete lawlessness and that the police are powerless to intervene.