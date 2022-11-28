Maharashtra govt questioned by Bombay HC for filing two FIRs against Uddhav Sena leaders

The Maharashtra government was given a notice by the Bombay High Court on Monday requesting a response to the argument made by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and MLA Bhaskar Jadhav.

‘How can there be two FIRs for a single cause of action?’ the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and RN Laddha questioned while giving instructions to Government pleader JP Yagnik. By the subsequent hearing, which is set for December 15, the government has been requested to submit a response.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to have one of the two FIRs filed against them in relation to a protest in Navi Mumbai quashed.

When the Sena leaders’ petition was heard, the attorney representing them, Shubham Kahite, claimed that the protest the leaders held in Navi Mumbai was legal and that the FIRs filed against them were unfounded and needed to be dropped.

On October 17, Vithal More, the district president of the Uddhav Sena and one of the accused in the case, requested permission from the CBD Belapur Police Station to protest against the present government on October 19.

Even though the request for permission was denied, 600 to 700 people had gathered to protest.

Kahite claims that the Navi Mumbai police filed two FIRs at the CBD Belapur Police Station and the NRI Sagari Police Station. According to the argument, both FIRs were ‘ad-verbatim’ and submitted on the same day within a few hours at different police stations.