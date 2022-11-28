Maryland suffers ‘mass blackouts’ after plane crashes into high-voltage power lines!

On Sunday night, a small plane collided with high-voltage power lines, causing widespread power outages in Washington, DC. The two people on board the aircraft, which was still stuck in the cables, were being saved by rescue crews through the night. The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service reports that the plane crashed in Montgomery Village, Maryland, at around 5:30 p.m. local time. The plane was about 100 feet from the ground when it became entangled in live power lines.

According to Pepco, the utility company serving the Washington, D.C., area, more than 120,000 customers were impacted. Due to power issues, several traffic lights were also broken, forcing the closure of several roads. According to fire officials, there were two passengers who were still alive and trapped inside the aircraft. According to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, the rescue workers have been calling the residents’ cell phones and are in regular contact with them. The state of the passengers in the plane is unknown, though. Rescue efforts are hampered by the foggy weather and the need to prevent electrocution.

‘Crews must climb up to the wires themselves to attach clamps and cables to the wires since there is no other way to establish whether it is safe to reach the tower until it is grounded’, Goldstein told reporters. In order to eliminate static electricity and other unwanted power, do this. He continued by saying that before the passengers could be taken out, it was crucial to attach the jet to the electrical tower.

Electrical tower specialists who would operate enormous tower bucket trucks were present, along with a ‘extraordinarily large crane’ delivered by a nearby business. The Mooney M20J plane, which took off from Westchester, New York, was scheduled to land at Montgomery Airpark, which is not far from the accident scene, according to the FAA.