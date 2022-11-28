Riots break out in Brussels after the Belgium-Morocco World Cup match, dozen people arrested

After Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar sparked rioting in Brussels with a car and some electric scooters set on fire, Belgian police detained a dozen people and made one arrest on Sunday.

Numerous locations in the Belgian capital saw riots break out as soccer fans, some of whom were wearing Moroccan flags, fought with riot police while being attacked with water cannons and tear gas.

In the affected areas, precautionary patrols are still in place as of 7 o’clock, according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

According to the police, ‘the rioters utilised pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire to the public highway. A journalist was also hurt by fireworks to the face. These factors led to the decision to move forward with a police intervention, including the use of tear gas and the deployment of water cannons,’ police reported.