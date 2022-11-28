UAE announces official holidays for 2023

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved the official holidays for 2023 for public and private sectors. In the UAE, public and private sectors get equal number of holidays as there is a unified list of holidays.
Following is the full list of holidays for next year:
Gregorian New Year: January 1
Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3
Arafah Day: Dhul Hijjah 9
Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12
Hijri New Year: July 21
Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29
UAE National Day: December 2-3
Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 3 expats including Indian share Dh300,000
Some of the holidays mentioned in the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.
Post Your Comments