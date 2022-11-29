20 locations in 4 states raids by NIA as part of gangster-terror nexus case

As part of its investigation into the gangster-terror nexus case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun carrying out raids at 20 locations throughout Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. Following the questioning of six gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, and Tillu Tajpuria, the counterterrorism agency launched a crackdown.

The names of various other gang members surfaced during the questioning of the six gangsters, according to NIA sources. The NIA is conducting raids at the residences of the gangsters under investigation as well as other locations connected to them and their associates.

The gangsters allegedly had trustworthy contacts abroad, according to sources. They claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bawana gang are the source of significant funding for terrorism in India.

They claimed that after questioning every gang member so far arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the NIA had gathered information on the relationship between the Pakistan-ISI and the gangster nexus.

The primary investigative body is working to understand how gangsters are employed in anti-national activities.

The NIA has reportedly carried out two rounds of raids in relation to the gangster-terror funding case so far. In the previous two rounds of raids, the NIA had searched 102 locations.