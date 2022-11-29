80% of Snap’s employees are instructed to report to office in February.

The official spokesperson revealed to Reuters on Monday, Snap Inc. would need 80% of its workers back in the office by the end of February.

In an email statement, a company representative stated, ‘After working remotely for so long, we’re delighted to get everyone back together next year with our new 80/20 hybrid approach.’

The news was initially reported by Bloomberg News, which stated that the owner of the photo messaging service Snapchat has requested its staff to work four days a week beginning in February.

When COVID-19 hit the United States in 2020, the IT sector was among the first to permit employees to work from home. However, IT businesses’ acceptance of full-time remote labour is now varying.

Uber, a ride-hailing company, requested that its staff members work from home twice a week last month.

In an effort to reduce costs in light of the weakening economy, Santa Monica, California-based Snap said in August that it will fire 20% of its employees and halt initiatives.

According to a memo from Snap CEO Evan Spiegel that was previously reported by Reuters, the business must now ‘face the consequences of our weaker revenue growth and adapt to the market situation’ while cutting spending in some areas.