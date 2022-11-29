AIMS issues circular on 200 cr ransomware attack, all systems will be formatted

A warning about cyberattacks has been released by the AIIMS in Delhi. According to the circular, all employees who use the network at AIIMS will have their PCs formatted.

Hackers allegedly demanded over Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, whose system has been down for six days in a row, says sources cited by the news agency PTI.

The intrusion, which was discovered on Wednesday morning, may have exposed the data of 3–4 crore patients. The sources referenced in the publication, while the server was still down, patient care services for the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings were managed manually.

The ransomware assault is being investigated by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN). The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) section of the Delhi Police has opened a case of extortion and cyberterrorism.

The investigative agencies’ suggestions caused hospital computers to no longer have internet connectivity. A number of VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, and judges, had their data stored. ‘Hackers have allegedly sought almost Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency,’ one of the people told PTI. The NIC e-hospital database and application servers are currently back up and running. Additional AIIMS e-hospital servers are currently being scanned and cleaned by the NIC team because they are necessary for the delivery of hospital services.

Databases and apps have been scanned and prepared for the four physical servers that have been set up to restore e-hospital services. Additionally, the AIIMS network is being cleaned. Antivirus software is planned for servers and computers. It is set up on over 1,200 of the 5,000 computers that are readily available. Twenty out of fifty servers have already been examined as part of this endeavour, which is ongoing twenty-four hours a day, seven days per week.