Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ dubbed version to release in theatres across Russia

Russian-dubbed ‘Pushpa – The Rise,’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will debut in Russian theatres on December 8. From December 1 to 6, the movie will be shown in several significant Russian towns, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, as part of the Indian Film Festival.

Making the announcement on Monday via social media post, the makers of the film wrote, ‘Meet team #PushpaTheRise at the Russian language premieres. Dec 1st – Moscow, Dec 3rd – St. Petersburg. #PushpaTheRise releasing in Russia in Russian Language on Dec 8th #PushpaInRussia. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1. (sic)’

The movie will reportedly have a star-studded debut on December 1 in Moscow and on December 3 in St. Petersburg. And, the film’s lead cast and crew will be in attendance.

In the Sukumar-directed film ‘Pushpa -The Rise,’ Fahadh Faasil played a crucial part. It received excellent reviews from both reviewers and viewers and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Following the first film’s enormous success, a sequel, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ has been announced and is getting ready to go into production.

On December 6, the Indian Film Festival, which took place in 24 Russian locations, will come to an end. Other Indian films including ‘Dangal,’ ‘RRR,’ ‘My Name is Khan,’ ‘War,’ and ‘Disco Dancer’ will also be shown throughout the six-day festival.