American actress Scarlett Johansson signs her first lead role in television with Warner Bros TV and Amazon Prime Video

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress best known for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has struck a deal with Warner Bros. TV and Amazon Prime Video for her first lead television role.

She will both executive produce and feature in the miniseries ‘Just Cause.’ The project is based on the same-titled 1992 novel by John Katzenbach, which Jeb Stuart and Peter Stone later adapted for a 1995 film directed by Arne Glimcher.

Incidentally, the film, headlined by Sean Connery and Laurence Fishburne, also featured Johansson as a child actress. She was Connery’s daughter in the film. It was only the second film of her career after 1994’s ‘North’.

The project is given a straight-to-series order. The show will follow Johansson’s Madison ‘Madi’ Cowart, a reporter for a Florida who is tasked to cover the story of a death row inmate. After learning about him, she comes to believe he is not guilty.

Together with Warner Bros TV, Johansson’s production business ‘These Pictures’ is funding the film. At this time, nothing is known about the remaining cast.

Johansson is presently anticipating the release of her next movies, including ‘Asteroid City,’ ‘Project Artemis,’ and ‘My Mother’s Wedding.’ She closed up the story of her MCU character in a standalone movie that was released in 2021.