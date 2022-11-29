An Indonesian minister meet with Ajit Doval, discusses how religion should promote peace rather than conflict.

At a gathering of Muslim scholars held on Tuesday to discuss combating radicalization and extremism, Indonesian Security Affairs Minister Mohammed Mahfud Mahmodin said that religion should be a unifying force rather than a source of division.

Mahfud Mahmodin spoke at the gathering about the role of ulema, or Muslim scholars, in promoting social harmony and interfaith peace in Indonesia and India ‘We have frequently seen individuals who readily accuse others of wrongdoing and assert that their religion is the only source of absolute truth. We need to move past this and get better. I believe that religion ought to promote peace rather than serving as a catalyst for strife, conflict, or violence.’

A chance to debate how religious leaders may assist build a culture of peace and social harmony in an interfaith society, ulema from India and Indonesia and representatives of other faiths in India would be given, he continued.

‘Our world is dealing with many challenging issues, including poverty, armed conflicts, climate change, food insecurity, pandemic, corruption, unemployment, and violations of human rights, to name a few. Where are the religions in the struggle against these universal issues? To address these issues globally, religion must be included’ The minister for Indonesian added.

On March 17, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval travelled to Indonesia for the Second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue at the NSA level. Mahfud Mahmodin, who is also the NSA’s counterpart in Indonesia, was invited.

A group of Muslim scholars led by Mahfud Mahmodin arrived on Monday and met with Indian counterparts on Tuesday to discuss important issues with prominent figures from the Islamic world, including the Bohra community, the Asifi mosque in Lucknow, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.