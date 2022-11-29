Arijit Singh to go on tour across various cities in the country in the beginning of 2023

Beginning in 2023, Arijit Singh, one of the most well-known vocalists in India, will go on a tour in the nation’s cities. Fans are ecstatic to see the well-known artist perform live, but many of them are baffled by the cost of the concert tickets.

The tickets for Arijit Singh’s event in Pune have generated controversy on social media. In January 2023, Singh will play live in front of the city at The Mills. Early bird tickets start at Rs 999 (about USD 12.23), and premium lounge tickets cost up to Rs 1.6 million (approximately USD 19.595).

The premium lounge 1 which can be booked for Rs 1.6 million can accommodate 40 chairs, as per the ticket-booking site. The ticket cost will include unlimited food and premium liquor.

The cost of additional VIP lounge tickets ranges from Rs 1.4 million Rs 1 million.

In the last ten years, Singh has become one of Bollywood’s most popular and successful playback singers. Arijit Singh is the singer of nearly all popular songs in Hindi movies. The artist recently travelled to East India to his hometown of West Bengal, where he intends to start providing free English lessons to the less fortunate.