Balenciaga issues another apology for its controversial ad that featured kids holding teddy bears with bondages

Balenciaga, a high-end clothing company, apologised once more on Monday for its contentious advertising campaign that portrayed young children holding teddy bears with BDSM-themed bondages. The Kering-owned fashion business turned to social media to apologise once more and address the mounting criticism after taking down all of its Instagram photos.

The company stated in an earlier statement that ‘inexplicable conduct’ carried out without its knowledge were ‘malevolent’ and ‘extraordinarily dangerous.’ The French fashion giant has now issued a formal apology for its oversight failure in the contentious advertising campaign.

The brand began by saying, ‘We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns. We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.’

The brand acknowledged that they made a ‘wrong choice’ and that they fell short in evaluating and validating the contentious images for the Gift Collection campaign that featured kids holding stuffed animals dressed in ‘BDSM-inspired outfits,’ for which the ‘responsibility lies with Balenciaga alone.’