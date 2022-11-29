Britain’s ‘golden era’ with China is over, Beijing poses a ‘systemic challenge’:UK PM

On Monday (November 28), British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first significant address on international affairs in London. In it, he denounced China and declared that the ‘golden period’ of the UK’s relations with Beijing hasended. Sunak added that China presented a ‘systemic challenge’ to UK ‘values and interests’. According to him, the US has to change how it views China since Beijing is ‘consciously fighting for global influence using all the instruments of state power’.

Let’s be honest, the so-called ‘golden period’ is finished, along with the foolish notion that commerce would lead to social and political transformation, Sunak remarked in response to former finance minister George Osborne’s position on Sino-British relations in 2015. The UK acknowledges that ‘China poses a systemic risk’ to our values and interests, according to the prime minister. Sunak stated that the problem becomes ‘more serious as it swings towards even greater authoritarianism’.

Sunak stated: ‘We cannot simply ignore China’s importance in global affairs, whether it is in terms of global economic stability or issues such as climate change. Many other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan, also recognise this’. Thus, the British PM said, ‘together we’ll handle this increasing rivalry, including with diplomacy and engagement’. Since ‘economics and security are inseparable’ in the Indo-Pacific, Sunak remarked that his administration would welcome strengthening commercial and security relations with Indo-Pacific partners.

The comments were made while tensions between the UK and China were rising and London denounced Beijing after a BBC journalist claimed he had been attacked while covering riots in Shanghai. The Covid shutdown protest in Shanghai apparently resulted in the arrest of BBC correspondent Ed Lawrence, who is now working in China. He alleged that he was abused while being imprisoned for many hours.