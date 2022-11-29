BSF in Amritsar shoots down another Pakistani drone as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism

Just two days after a similar incident was reported in the area, the Border Security Force (BSF), which is stepping up its crackdown on terrorism, shot down another drone that had entered from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar district. According to the officials, the troops shot at the drone after spotting it entering into Indian territory close to Chaharpur village.

The BSF troops heard what they suspected to be a drone flying into Indian territory from Pakistan in the Amritsar area of Chaharpur. The troops fired in an attempt to stop the alleged drone, which was hit by the bullet and brought to the ground. Police and other concerned agencies were immediately notified, and the area was immediately cordoned off.

Additionally, the BSF found one partially damaged Hexacopter in a farming field on its side of the border fence, close to Chaharpur Village, along with a suspected item wrapped in white polythene.

On November 26, the BSF destroyed a Pakistani drone near the international border between the two countries in Amritsar, Punjab. The BSF stopped an attempted infiltration that day after spotting two intruders close to the border in Pathankot, Punjab. Two Pakistani intruders were tracked by the BSF soldiers. A thermal camera that was installed there recorded the movement of the Pakistani intruders.

Notably, compared to 2021, there has been an increase in the entering of Pakistani drones into Indian territory. This year along the border, about 230 drones have been spotted, up from 104 in 2021. In terms of 2020, 77 drones were spotted along the LoC and the Indo-Pak border.

Between the year 2020 and October of this year, at least 297 drones were spotted in Punjab. Suspicious drone activity was also noted in Gujarat, Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. These drones are used by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to transport drugs and weapons.