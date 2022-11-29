Canada’s new initiative can benefit Indian French learners; Details!

The unveiling of Nova Scotia’s new ‘francophone’ immigration action plan in Canada will be beneficial for French speakers and students in India who desire to move to Canada. More than nine out of ten Canadians regularly use one of the two official languages, English or French, which continue to be the most widely spoken languages in the country.

The ‘Growing Nova Scotia’s Francophone Population: An Action Strategy for Success (2022–25)’ plan seeks to entice French-speaking immigrants to support the region’s already-established Acadian and francophone populations. For more than 400 years, these settlements have played a crucial role in defining the province’s history and character. In Nova Scotia, Latin for ‘New Scotland’, more than 30,000 people report speaking French as their first language, according to census 2021 data on languages.

French is the second most studied language in India after English and the sixth most spoken language worldwide. With roughly 13 locations across India, Alliance Francaise is one of the top universities, followed by ReSOLT in Mumbai and the European Institute of Foreign Languages in Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities. The province stated that it aimed to surpass the 4.4 percent objective set by the federal government for the number of French-speaking immigrants entering Canada.

Nikhil Sridharan, an international relations student from a private institution, has just passed his DELF B1 level tests. DELF (Diplme d’Etudes en Langue Francaise) is an official certification awarded by the French Ministry of Education to certify French language proficiency in non-native speakers. Puducherry, Karaikal, and Chandannagar are the primary locations where French is spoken in India. The health of our Acadian and francophone areas and community as a whole depends on luring French-speaking migrants and immigrants to Nova Scotia.

Canada is a popular choice among Indians for the quality education it offers, along with friendly visa and immigration rules. In 2021, nearly 100,000 Indians became permanent residents of Canada as the country admitted a record 405,000 new immigrants in its history. A Ministry of External Affairs data shows that 64,667 Indians going abroad for education named the USA as their destination, followed closely by Canada (60,258).

Nova Scotia’s Express Entry stream selects highly skilled individuals who wish to live in Nova Scotia permanently. In 2021, 9,020 new permanent residents settled in the province, according to recently-released government statistics. Since the launch of the first francophone immigration action plan in 2019, the percentage of French-speaking candidates approved through Provincial Nominee Program grew to 6.4 percent in 2021.