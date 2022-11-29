Change is unavoidable in Gujarat, as a stealthy revolution sweeps the state : Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani claims that, there is a silent revolution taking place in the state, and the approaching Assembly elections will give the nation a new direction.

‘People have decided that enough is enough,’ says the two-term lawmaker from the Vadgam constituency, he told PTI. ‘According to the state polls, the Congress will win 120 of the 182 Assembly seats. Change will eventually occur.’

Gujarat will hold two rounds of Assembly elections on December 1 and December 5, with results being announced on December 8.

The Dalit leader claims that, ‘people will not fall for the emotional concerns that the governing BJP is trying to stir up.’

Despite being in power for so long, the Congress legislator claimed that the BJP had not addressed concerns like unemployment and price increases.

Mevani told the news agency, ‘Now, people have seen that they are an oppressive regime as they began targeting anyone who raise their voice against them including Opposition leaders, campaigners, and journalists. Voters recognised that the government was a dictatorship.’

If the BJP is returned to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections, it has pledged in its manifesto to establish an anti-radicalization unit for ‘anti-national’ individuals in Gujarat. The party has also pledged to put into effect the judiciary committee’s recommendation to introduce the state’s uniform civil code.

Instead of allowing different personal laws for people of different faiths, a uniform civil code entails having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and adoption for all Indians.