Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,760, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last four days the price of yellow metal remained unchanged in the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.20% or Rs 105 at Rs 52,908 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 0.72% or Rs 447 at Rs 62,831 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,745.22 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,745.40. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.9% to $21.10, platinum rose 0.9% to $997.25 and palladium was up 0.7% to $1,857.00.