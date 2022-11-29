Elon Musk’s Twitter is being watched by the White House due to ‘misinformation’

The White House declared on Monday that it was keeping an eye out for false information on the social media site Twitter, which is now run by new CEO Elon Musk.

When questioned if Twitter was becoming a source of false information, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre responded, ‘This is something that we’re absolutely keeping an eye on.’

According to Jean-Pierre, social media companies have a duty to ‘make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when it comes to the hate that we’re seeing, that… they take action, that they continue to take action.’

After he reinstated some suspended Twitter accounts over the weekend, Musk said that the number of new user signups was at a ‘all-time high.’ But due to concerns about hate speech and verification, there has been a big decline in advertising, which Musk attributed to activist groups lobbying companies.

We’re all keeping a close eye on this, Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

Social media companies have a responsibility to stop users from using their services to promote violence, especially violence against particular communities.