FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador to face Senegal today

Doha: In football, Ecuador and Senegal will play their third match in the Group A of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Ecuador defeated hosts Qatar by ‘2-0’ and settled for a ‘1-1’ draw with Netherlands. Senegal defeated Qatar by ‘3-1’ and lost to Netherlands by ‘2-0’.

Ecuador is in the second position in the points table with 4 points. Senegal has 3 points and is placed in the third place.

Also Read: Amid Kochuveli yard construction, Southern railways cancel several train services from Dec 1

This match will decide the fate of these teams in the event. A draw would seal things for Ecuador whereas the Senegalese team could require a win if they are to continue in this World Cup.

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Hernan Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.