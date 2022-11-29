Gareth Southgate reports that Harry Kane is OK and will play for England against Wales in the FIFA World Cup.

Harry Kane, the England captain, is ‘fine’ and will play against Wales in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Group B match, says England coach Gareth Southgate.

The 29-year-old was off the pace in his team’s 0-0 tie with the United States after being struck on his ankle during England’s crushing 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening game.

Kane’s foot had problems as a result of the injury, says coach Southgate, but he will play against Wales.

Southgate stated, ‘With Harry, obviously we are going to pick a team we believe can win the game.’ ‘As always, that is our top focus. In terms of the knock he received, he is alright. He’s had good training.’

With four points in first place in Group B, England simply needs a draw against Wales to advance to the knockout rounds. Even if they lost, Southgate’s team might still advance, although it would depend on goal differential.

Wales must win to have a chance of moving on to the round of 16, but the team would still be dependent on the outcome of the group encounter between the USA and Iran.

Southgate acknowledged that his team lacked a little bit of zip and quality against the Americans after England’s goalless draw with the USA. The fans of England booed the players in the stadium.