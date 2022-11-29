‘Hate Gets Called Out,’ A Dig At The BJP From Congress Amid ‘The Kashmir Files’ Row

The Congress today criticised the government for what they dubbed a ’embarrassment’ and claimed that hate finally gets exposed after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised ‘The Kashmir Files’ at IFFI.

The attack by the leaders of the opposition parties followed Mr. Lapid’s earlier description of the Hindi film as ‘propaganda’ and ‘vulgar’ as jury chair of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

‘The BJP, PM Modi’s administration, and the RW ecosystem fervently promoted ‘The Kashmir Files.’ a film that the International Film Festival of India rejected. It was deemed ‘propaganda, vulgar, and inappropriate for the film festival’ by jury head Nadav Lapid’Supriya Shrinate, a spokesperson for the Congress and the head of the party’s social media division, said.

Late last night, Ms. Shrinate wrote in a tweet, ‘Hate gets called out, eventually.’

Another Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed stated in a tweet today, ‘Nadav Lapid, head of the jury for the International Film Festival of India, describes ‘The Kashmir Files’ as vulgar propaganda. The BJP government made a huge effort to promote the movie in an effort to divide Indians, which caused a major international embarrassment for India!’

The Kashmir Files, which debuted in theatres on March 11, was exhibited on November 22 as a part of the IFFI’s Indian Panorama Section.