Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson reveals that he used to steal chocolates from a 7-Eleven store when he was 14

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, went on a trip down memory lane and shared on Instagram that when he was just 14 years old, he used to steal chocolates from a 7-Eleven store.

He admitted that because he was so poor, he had to shoplift on the way to the gym because he couldn’t buy the chocolate bar. The actor recently went back to the Hawaii store to make up and bought all the chocolate bars that were on the shelf. He left them at the cash register and instructed the cashier there to distribute them freely to customers rather than bringing them back to his apartment.

Sharing his story with the world, he posted a video on Instagram and wrote, ‘I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades. We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong.’

He added, ‘I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre-daily workout. The same cashier was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me. (sic)’

When he got to the shop, he bought every chocolate bar on the shelf. As he waited for the cashier to make the bill at the convenience shop, the 50-year-old also volunteered to pay for other customers’ groceries.