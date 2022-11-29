Kevin Spacey joins British thriller ‘Control’ as antagonist, first film after lawsuit win

Following his recent victory in the sexual battery lawsuit, Spacey has agreed to star in the British movie ‘Control.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the character solely speaks and serves as the main adversary. Both the project’s writing and directing are by Gene Fallaize.

The plot follows British home secretary played by Lauren Metcalfe, who drives home one night after indulging in a clandestine sexual encounter with Mark Hampton’s prime minister. Spacey’s character knows about the affair and wants revenge, even going so far as remotely hijacking the woman’s car.

At the height of the MeToo movement, the former Hollywood bigwig was accused by several people of rape and sexual misconduct. Actor and singer Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of inappropriately touching him at a party in 1986. ‘American Beauty’ and ‘House of Cards’ denied the allegations. In October earlier this year, a jury in New York’s Manhattan federal courthouse found him not liable in the $40 million lawsuit.

Spacey will be tried in the UK for a total of 12 sexual assault and misconduct charges early next year. The Crown Prosecution Service has stated this month that the alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2013. He will stand trial on June 6, 2023, after entering a not guilty plea to all of the allegations.