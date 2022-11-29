Nicole Kidman wins hearts by making a donation of $100,000 to support her former co-star Hugh Jackman

Nicole Kidman recently won hearts when she gave a huge $100,000 donation while supporting her former co-star Hugh Jackman at a performance of ‘The Music Man’ at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Nicole can be heard placing a bid for Hugh Jackman’s hat from the project that he auctioned off in the play to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in a video that has surfaced on social media.

The audience applauded Nicole as she made her bid.

Before making the bid, she could be heard saying, ‘I love Broadway, I love what they do ? Broadway Cares, but I also want to say, the show is extraordinary.’

Hugh Jackman then took the mic to celebrate Nicole Kidman on stage, as she returned to her seat. ‘I’ve known Nic for almost 30 years. I’ve worked with her, I can tell you this is not a surprise. She’s one of the most generous souls I know.’

He also shared the same on Twitter and wrote, ‘The generosity emanating from #NicoleKidman leaves me speechless! You ARE amazing. Thank you for your friendship and support!’

Hugh Jackman is currently starring alongside Sutton Foster in the blockbuster Broadway revival, which is set to close next month.