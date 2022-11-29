Qatar propagates Islam to FIFA World Cup visitors? Reports

Doha: According to reports, Qatar is presenting Islam to FIFA World Cup guests by installing several electronic boards on the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad at tourist hotspots in more than 30 different languages. The content on these message boards is accessible to users via their smartphones. At the Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Doha, multilingual male and female preachers teach Islam’s religion and ‘tolerance’ to visitors in addition to giving out pamphlets on Islam to those who want them.

Islamic beliefs on electronic displays

To greet non-Muslim visitors and answer their questions about the mosque, staff members and preachers from the Qatar Guest Centre are stationed at the mosque’s entrance. In order to ‘introduce’ fans and tourists to Islam and its teachings, Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs constructed a pavilion outside the 2022 World Cup arena. The Anadolu agency adds that visitors are also urged to browse the electronic boards on Islam, where writings are available in 30 different languages.

Hadiths on the walls, QR codes in the hotel rooms

In addition, to draw in non-Muslim tourists, hadiths—the sayings, deeds, or customs of Prophet Muhammad—are inscribed on the walls of public spaces. According to reports, QR codes are also being used in certain hotel rooms in Qatar to explain Islam to international visitors.

Football fans converting to Islam in Qatar?

Over 500 tourists visiting Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, according to certain Islamist Twitter accounts, purportedly converted to Islam last week. There have also been reports of a Brazilian family converting to Islam in a mosque in the Katara cultural town in Doha. The reports, however, have not been independently corroborated.