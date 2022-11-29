Rapper Pusha T condemns Kanye West’s anti-semitic comments

Pusha T, a rapper, has voiced his displeasure at Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets. West’s pal and longtime collaborator Pusha T recently gave his viewpoint on the argument.

Variety has quoted Pusha T’s interview that he gave in Los Angeles Times wherein he condemned the hate speech and bigotry that fueled West’s remarks.

Variety has quoted Pusha saying, ‘It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight. Early in October, when West first started his anti-semitic rhetoric, he tweeted a threat directed at the Jewish community, saying they had played with him and tried to ‘blackball everybody that opposes’ their agenda.’

His vile ideas have now been spread, according to Variety, on news programmes hosted by Chris Cuomo, Tucker Carlson and others. He has also been in the later-deleted Revolt TV show ‘Drink Champs.’

During this time, West also appeared on LeBron James’ HBO discussion programme ‘The Shop,’ but the NBA player and co-executive producer Maverick Carter decided to halt the broadcast due to West’s continued attempts to stir hatred against the Jewish community.