The iconic heavy metal band Metallica announces the title and release date of its new album

On Monday, the venerable heavy metal band Metallica revealed the name and date of its upcoming album. On April 14, 2023, the group’s self-owned Blackened Recordings will release their 12th studio album, ’72 Seasons,’ internationally.

The album, which was produced by Greg Fidelman along with founding members Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield, has 12 songs and lasts roughly 77 minutes. Since 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,’ this is Metallica’s first full-length collection of brand-new music.

The band already released ‘Lux terna,’ the first single from the album, a three-and-a-half-minute blast that pays homage to the group’s early albums, which saw a significant resurrection this year with the prominent usage of their 1986 classic ‘Master of Puppets’ in the series ‘Stranger Things.’

The band not only disclosed the record release date but also a major run of shows for 2023 and 2024. In each city on its M72 global tour, Metallica will perform twice, with each ‘No Repeat Weekend’ including two entirely distinct setlists and support acts.

Variety said that the tour will have a daring ‘new in-the-round’ stage design that will put the renowned Metallica Snake Pit back in the spotlight.

Tickets for the concert will be available from December 2 onwards.