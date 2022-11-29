THESE routes have been removed from Air India’s domestic flight schedule; Read more…

Air India, which is owned by Tata, is working to transform its business model. The airline has altered several aspects of its business practises as a result of this transition, including expanding its domestic flight network. According to a report by Business Standard, Air India has also eliminated some of the less lucrative routes from its domestic airline network as part of this shift. The action represents a significant improvement to the airline’s business. In the meanwhile, the airline’s footprint on metro-to-metro flights is growing of these routes.

Multiple Indian states are impacted by the routes that Air India has recently dropped from its domestic service. According to a report by Business Standard, the routes that have been abandoned include Delhi-Ranchi, Delhi-Raipur, Delhi-Nagpur, Aizawl-Imphal, Bhopal-Pune, Kolkata-Dibrugarh, Kolkata-Dimapur, and Kolkata-Jaipur.

In several of these industries, Air India struggled with low demand, and in others, severe competition kept it from making a profit. According to the report, Air India operated 14 weekly flights in June that competed with IndiGo’s 58 and Go First’s 14 on the Delhi-Nagpur route, according to statistics from Cirium. Similar conditions apply to Air India’s 14 weekly flights between Delhi and Raipur as opposed to 62 for IndiGo and 28 for Vistara.

Business Standard notes that as a result of these changes, frequency has increased on a number of crucial airport routes, including Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Mumbai.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the carrier gains from metro flights since it is easier to fill the premium cabins on these sectors. Under its new CEO, Campbell Wilson, several routes have witnessed an increase in frequency, including Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Pune, and Kolkata-Guwahati. The airline is also seeking to increase its international route network. The Indian airline has resumed service on several of its flights to Europe and some US destinations.