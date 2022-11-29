This is the main reason behind male infertility

Infertility is one of the most important sex problem that men and women faces. Many unscientific beliefs about infertility still exist in our society.

One of the most common myth about infertility is that men do not have such problems. But, in reality, infertility can occur in men as well as in women. The problem faced mostly by men is that the partner is unable to conceive due to low sperm count. There may be many reasons behind this.

Consumption of tobacco, alcohol and other substance can cause low sperm count in some men. Problems such as shrinking of the testicles and a significant decrease in the male sex hormone ‘testosterone’ can all be caused by such habits. All these lead to decrease in sperm count.

Most of the people are going through various types of mental stress on a daily basis. This includes stress from work and problems at home. Thus, regular exposure to severe stress and related problems such as insomnia can lead to low sperm count.

Depression is a problem that needs to be mentioned along with mental stress. These psychological problems can also lead to low sperm count.

Hormonal imbalance can also be the cause of low sperm count. Climate change may also cause low sperm count in men. Excessive heat is one of the main reason for low sperm count.