TV hit show ‘Yellowstone’ to get a prequel with Harrison Ford and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren

Harrison Ford and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren are two of the people who will appear in the soon-to-be-released prequel to the popular TV series ‘Yellowstone.’

The following chapter in the story of the Dutton family, titled ‘1923,’ will introduce a new generation of the family, headed by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). It has been created by actor and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan.

A sneak peek of the upcoming prequel was made public by Paramount Pictures. The US and Canada will release it on December 18, while the UK and Australia will follow the next day.

According to a statement issued by Paramount+, ‘the series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.’

A huge smash for Paramount+, ‘Yellowstone’ includes another well-known actor in Kevin Costner and chronicles the lives and drama of the contemporary Dutton family, proprietors of the biggest ranch in Montana.

The program’s original title was ‘1932,’ but it was changed to ‘1932: The End of World War I and the Beginning of Prohibition.’