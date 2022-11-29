UAE National Day: Fujairah Ruler orders release of 153 prisoners

Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah has ordered to release 153 prisoners. The prisoners of different nationalities were sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences. They were ordered to release on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Brig-Gen Muhammad bin Nayea Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked the emirate’s Ruler.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi has pardoned 1530 prisoners. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also pardoned 1,040 prisoners.