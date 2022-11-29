Vinay Mohan Kwatra, whose term as foreign secretary has been extended, will step down in April 2024.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the foreign secretary, has received a one year, four month extension on his planned retirement date.

Now, he will retire from his position on April 30, 2024.

Kwatra, an IFS officer from the 1988 batch, has nearly three decades of renowned career diplomatic experience. He previously held the position of Indian ambassador to Nepal.

He succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla as India’s 34th foreign secretary in April of this year.

Between 2003 until 2006, Kwatra served as the Indian embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission in China before returning as Counselor.

He worked in Washington, D.C., from May 2010 to July 2013. In addition, from October 2015 to August 2017, he served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). From August 2017 to 2020, he was the ambassador to France.

Kwatra’s most recent overseas trip took him to Myanmar, where he spoke with the top brass last week.