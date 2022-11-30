6 members of a family charred to death in UP’s Firozabad, CM announces ex-gratia

Firozabad: As many as six members of a family, including four children, were killed and three suffered burn injuries on Tuesday evening after a fire gutted a building in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the deceased Raman Kumar, an electronics and jewellery shop owner, used to live in the building that caught the blaze along with his family of nine members. Prima facie the cause of the fire that broke out in a building in Padham town of Jasrana area under Firozabad district is believed to be a short circuit.

Uttar Pradesh | 2adults & 4children of a family lost their lives in a fire that was ignited due to short circuit in an inverter factor, in Padham town of Jasrana area under Firozabad district. 18 fire tenders reached on spot along with Police: Ashish Tiwari, SP Firozabad Police pic.twitter.com/nnIaYYt7xh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 29, 2022

‘Around 18 fire tenders of Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad and police personnel of 12 stations were immediately pressed into the service after receiving an intimation of the incident’, Ashish Tiwari, SP Firozabad said. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Taking cognizance of the fire incident, the Chief Minister directed senior officials to reach the spot and get the relief work done at a speedy pace. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

‘The Chief Minister directed the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured admitted to the Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery. Along with this, the senior district office bearers and police officers have been instructed to go to the spot and get relief work done on a war footing’, the CMO said in a tweet. ‘The Chief Minister has given instructions to immediately distribute financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased in this accident’, it added.