After six years, a man in UP is given a life sentence for pouring acid on a student.

After six years, a guy who threw acid on a female student in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was given a life sentence. Shashwat Pandey, an additional sessions judge, made the choice on Tuesday.

In 2016, the defendant, identified as Azad alias Laddu, flung acid on a woman he had once liked. There were three parties involved in the case, and while Azad received a life sentence, Ravi Tiwari was cleared by the jury because there was insufficient evidence to convict him.

The third defendant is a minor, thus his case is currently ongoing in juvenile court.

The culprit has been given a life sentence and must also pay a fine of Rs 35,000.

He must also pay the victim student Rs 20,000 in damages.

Ashutosh Kumar Singh, an assistant government attorney, claimed that Azad was a one-sided lover who began showing interest in a female from a village near the Khampar police station.

When she was a college student, he used to follow her and bully her. On December 5, 2016, while the girl was riding a bicycle to college with a friend, Azad and his friends rode up on a bike and threw acid at her.