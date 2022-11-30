At Sealdah station in Kolkata, two local trains collide, no injuries reported so far.

On Wednesday at the Sealdah station in Kolkata, close to the auto yard, two local trains crashed sideways. But no casualties have been indicated thus far.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), the collision occurred while two local trains from Ranaghat were approaching the car shed from platform no. 6 and Sealdah station, respectively.

Following the incident, a sizable crowd was seen strolling along the railroad tracks.

The trains ran into each other and rubbed against one another. The accident had an impact on the train service at the Sealdah station.

In Sealdah, all train service has been halted, and maintenance and repair work has already begun.

More information is awaited.