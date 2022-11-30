Australian lawmakers criticise former PM Morrison over his secret ministry

After an investigation determined that Scott Morrison’s covert appointment to many ministries during the COVID-19 outbreak damaged public confidence in the government, the Australian parliament voted on Wednesday to reprimand the former liberal prime minister.

Morrison, who was ousted from office in a general election in May, surreptitiously amassed five ministry positions throughout the pandemic: home affairs, health, finance, and treasury.

The lower house of the nation approved the historic resolution, which was proposed by the government’s Labor party, by a vote of 86 to 50.

Despite the motion’s symbolic nature, it is the first time a former prime minister has been censured by parliament.

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese argued during the debate in favour of censure of Morrison that ‘our democracy is precious.’

‘Complacency has no place here.’

According to Morrison, his actions were legal and the decision was required in case the epidemic rendered ministers incapable.