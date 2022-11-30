Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC receives approval as heterologous booster under restricted emergency use in India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved the use of iNCOVACC under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and Above in India. Bharat Biotech is a global pioneer in vaccine research and a producer of vaccines for infectious illnesses.

Adenovirus-vectored vaccine called iNCOVACC has a pre-fusion stabilised SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and recombinant replication defects.

Clinical trials in phases I, II and III examined the candidate who received the vaccination successfully. Nasal drops can be used to give intranasally using iNCOVACC, which has been specially prepared to do so. The nasal delivery technique was created and developed with low- and middle-income nations in mind.

The recombinant adenoviral vectored construct used in the vaccine was created in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, whose effectiveness was tested in preclinical tests.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said, ‘iNCOVACC, is an intranasal vaccine for the primary 2-dose schedule, and heterologous booster dose. This is a great achievement for us and the global scientific community. Despite the lack of demand for Covid vaccines, we have continued product development in intranasal vaccines to ensure that we are well-prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases.’

In 2020, Washington University granted Bharat Biotech a licence to continue develop the vaccine technology.