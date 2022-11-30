Concerned by the Rooster’s Crowing, an Indore doctor complains to the police about neighbours.

Some areas have roosters that croon early in the morning to assist people wake up. However, a doctor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has reported his neighbour to the authorities over the matter. The doctor, who resides in the Palasia neighbourhood of the city, found his neighbor’s rooster’s crowing to be infuriating. The police stated that they would first attempt to speak with all sides before considering legal action if necessary.

In command of Palasia police station Sanjay Singh Bains verified that Doctor Alok Modi, who resides close to the Greater Kailash Hospital in the Palasia region, had submitted a formal complaint.

‘Talking to all parties will be our initial attempt at resolving the issue. Action would be taken in accordance with Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) if the issue persists’ said Mr. Bains.

In this part, it is discussed how to get rid of ‘unlawful impediment or nuisance’ in public areas.

In his complaint, Dr. Modi claimed that a woman kept dogs and chickens close to his home. He also claimed that the rooster’s daily 5 a.m. crowing disturbed him.

Dr. Modi added that he arrives home late at night and finds the rooster’s early morning alarm annoying.

Soon after, the police will speak with both parties to discuss the situation and come up with a solution.