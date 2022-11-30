CRPF Jawan from Palakkad killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Palakkad: A Keralite CRPF jawan was killed as a Naxalite opened fire near a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Palakkad- Dhoni native Mohammed Hakkim, who was with the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA.

The incident took place around 5 pm, between Dabbakonta and Pentapad villages under Chintagufa police station limits where the Central Reserve Police Force had set up a camp recently, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. The mortal remains will be brought to Coimbatore airport on Wednesday at 6.30 pm. Soon, the body will be carried to the residence in the Railway colony near Dhoni by 7.30 pm.

Hakeem joined the Chattisgarh regiment two months ago. Personnel of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force were also stationed at the camp, located around 450 km from the capital Raipur, he said. ‘When a patrolling team was out on area domination operation near the camp, a group of Naxalites opened fire, leading to a gun battle’, the IG said. The Naxalites soon fled into the dense forest, he added.

‘Head constable Hakeem, belonging to the 202nd battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), suffered critical injuries. He was shifted to the CRPF’s field hospital in nearby Bheji village where he succumbed during treatment’, Sundarraj further said. Additional security forces were rushed to the spot and a combing operation was underway in the nearby area, the IG added.