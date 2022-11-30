Delhi Civic Election: candidate for AAP shows gun on camera, case filed

The Delhi Police have reported Joginder Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the MCD election, under the Arms Act for allegedly showing off a weapon.

According to the police, a video that went viral purportedly showed Singh, who was wearing a yellow T-shirt, dancing with several people while brandishing a gun, and they have since filed a case in connection with the event.

A charge under the Arms Act was filed against Singh on Tuesday after police took suo moto notice of the popular video, and additional investigation is ongoing, the police official added.

From Swaroop Nagar, Singh is the MCD election candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party.

The 250 ward civic elections are scheduled for December 4. The AAP, Bhartiya Janata Party, and Congress are thought to be competing against one other in the polls.