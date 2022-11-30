From ‘condoms to contraceptives’; Random school bag checks leave authorities shocked!

Authorities carried out a surprise inspection and discovered that students had condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes, and whiteners in their baggage. The pupils from classes 8, 9, and 10’s bags contained these items.

This unexpected check was conducted in several schools throughout the city in an effort to discourage students from bringing their phones to class. The authorities received several complaints about pupils bringing cell phones to class, which prompted the commencement of this experiment.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) requested that schools begin scrutinising pupils’ baggage, according to the Deccan Herald. The parents were ‘equally astonished’ and ‘told us about rapid behavioural changes in youngsters,’ one school principal told a news outlet, after some schools requested a parent-teacher conference.

Parents have received notifications and counselling has been advised for the youngsters. Schools have not expelled the children. Even though schools offer counselling, the principal told Deccan Herald that parents should seek outside assistance for their children and that they might have up to ten days off work.

‘The authorities found a condom in a Class 10 girl’s backpack, according to the principal of one of the schools where the screening was done. In response to questions, the teenager allegedly blamed her pals’, according to the newspaper. A little more than 80% of schools had the checking done.