Good news for Indian tourists; Schengen visa requirements have been relaxed!

Germany has loosened some restrictions for Indians applying for the Schengen Visa, which will benefit travelers. The nation has centralised its visa processing at its visa processing centre in Mumbai for short-term Schengen visas. As a result, the Embassy has loosened its prohibition on scheduling appointments for visas.

Visitors should be aware that the requirements for other visa categories, such as national visas (D-visa category), have not changed. These categories include student, employment, and family reunion visas. There are no bilateral visa agreements between Germany and India, so nationals of either nation cannot apply for visas upon arrival.

With a short-term Schengen visa, travellers can visit Germany and any other Schengen Zone nation for up to 90 days and up to six months for leisure or business. The Schengen Visa is given out as a sticker that is placed on the passport. Applications must be accompanied by a number of supporting documents, including bank statements from the previous three months, a letter of consent from both parents in the case of minors, proof of flight and lodging reservations, and an NOC in some circumstances.

Typically, travellers apply for a Schengen Visa three months before their trip. For adults, the Schengen Visa application fee is 80 euros (about 6,800 rupees), while it is 40 euros (around 3,400 rupees) for kids. For kids under the age of six, there is no application cost for visas. The announcement says, ‘Please feel free to search for open appointment slots in one of the other major Indian cities if the Application Centre closest to your home town is already completely booked’.