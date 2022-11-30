Indigenously developed telescope SARAS 3 helps gather details of a galaxy formed 200 million years after the Big Bang

The characteristics of a radio bright galaxy that emerged barely 200 million years after the Big Bang have now been established by researchers with the aid of SARAS 3, a radio telescope that was developed and constructed at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Karnataka.

The newly discovered data on the Cosmic Dawn period provided new insights into the characteristics of the earliest radio-loud galaxies, which are often driven by supermassive black holes.

The information was collected using the SARAS 3 telescope, which was set up in 2020 over Karnataka’s Dandiganahalli Lake and Sharavati backwaters.

The energy output, luminosity and masses of the first generation of radio-bright galaxies were estimated by researchers from the Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia and partners at the Universities of Cambridge and Tel-Aviv.

‘The results from the SARAS 3 telescope are the first time that radio observations of the averaged 21-centimeter line have been able to provide an insight into the properties of the earliest radio loud galaxies that are usually powered by supermassive black holes,’ said Subrahmanyan, former director of RRI and currently with Space & Astronomy CSIRO, Australia.