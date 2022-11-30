James Whale, the TalkTV and TalkRadio host, reveals he has terminal cancer

The anchor of TalkTV and TalkRadio, James Whale, has stated that he has terminal cancer. The radio DJ, 71, gave an emotional speech on his battle with illness at the British Curry Awards on Monday night in London. James stated he only has a few months to live, two years after admitting he was fighting cancer that had spread to his brain, spine, kidney and lungs.

He was speaking with the attendees at an event where he said, ‘I know a lot of you won’t like me, but this time next year I won’t be here. I have terminal cancer. As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I’m OK. Don’t worry. I am in my 70s now and I just want to say don’t waste your time on stupid things that don’t matter,’ he said. ’25 years later I’ve got it again. I’m 71 and I’ve had a great life.’

James continued by mentioning his buddy Enam Ali, the man behind the British Curry Awards, who passed away recently from cancer. ‘He was one of my best mates, he showed us that as communities we can all get on together. For that tonight I would like to give you a round of applause.’

The TalkTV host continued saying, ‘When I’m on my TV or radio show, people might go: ‘Oh, he’s a bit controversial, I just want people to live together and stop being so b****y stupid all the time. Because when you get to 70, some of you will know, you can look back at your life and think ‘maybe you could have done that differently’.’

He put on a brave face for the occasion despite the terrible news. The radio star nodded at the cameras and posed with his wife of one year, Nadine Talbot-Brown, on the red carpet. James also talked about his cancer diagnosis and his empathy for Jonnie Irwin of the British TV show ‘A Place In The Sun’ in his most recent column for The Express.

Notably, The Mirror reports that Jonnie Irwin is also coping with the deadly illness.